Mumbai, March 30: Vivo sub-brand iQOO is reportedly testing high-performance display technology for its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 16. New leaks suggest the device could be among the first to feature Samsung’s next-generation 2K OLED panels, capable of reaching native refresh rates of up to 185Hz, as the company prepares for an anticipated October launch in China.

The information, sourced from tech analyst Smart Pikachu, indicates that the mobile supply chain is currently adapting to support these higher frequencies. While 165Hz is expected to be the baseline for premium gaming devices this year, the move to 185Hz would represent a significant step up from the 144Hz panel found on the current iQOO 15 model. iPhone 18 Pro Max New Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 2026 Launch.

Display Wars and Competitive Positioning

The push for faster screen response times appears to be a direct response to domestic competition. Reports suggest the iQOO 16 is being positioned to rival the OnePlus 16, which is rumoured to feature a display reaching 200Hz or even 240Hz. However, while OnePlus may stick to a 1.5K resolution to balance battery life, iQOO is expected to maintain a superior 2K resolution for sharper visual fidelity.

Gaming ecosystems are already reportedly being optimised to handle these native high refresh rates. This hardware evolution aims to provide smoother transitions and reduced input lag, targeting the professional mobile gaming segment that has historically been the brand's primary focus.

Substantial Camera and Processing Upgrades

Beyond the screen, the iQOO 16 is expected to undergo a major overhaul in its imaging capabilities. Earlier leaks from the same source suggest the flagship will incorporate a 200-megapixel primary sensor. This high-resolution main camera will likely be supported by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, marking one of the most versatile camera setups in the brand’s history.

Under the hood, the device is predicted to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. While specific battery and charging details remain unconfirmed, the shift to a more powerful processor and high-resolution display suggests a continued reliance on large-capacity batteries and proprietary fast-charging technology.

Pricing Trends and Market Entry

Due to a global increase in the cost of memory chips, the iQOO 16 may see a higher entry price than its predecessor. Market analysts expect the base 12GB+256GB variant to start at approximately CNY 5,000, which converts to roughly USD 725. This pricing strategy reflects the broader industry trend of rising component costs for flagship-tier hardware. Huawei Pura 90 Pro Leak: Chinese Tech Giant Reportedly Testing Advanced LOFIC Telephoto Camera Technology for Upcoming Flagship.

As the October release window approaches, more details regarding the global availability of the iQOO 16 are expected to emerge. Following its initial debut in China, the device typically arrives in international markets, including India, shortly thereafter to compete in the premium performance category.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).