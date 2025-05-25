Telegram CEO Pavel Durov addressed a new issue he faced while using Meta's Instagram. He shared a picture of an Instagram blocking the image of Marcus Aurelius, considering it "dangerous". Pavel Durov said, "Instagram considered the Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius ‘dangerous.’" The image he shared included an explanation that the attached photo had symbols, glorification and support of people or organisations that Instagram defined as "dangerous" and said it was against the Community Standards. Elon Musk Says He’s Back to Working 24/7 Routine and Sleeping in Conference, Server and Factory Rooms, Addresses X Outage and Vows To Focus on xAI and Tesla.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Slammed Instagram for Considering Marcus Aurelius as "Dangerious" and Blocking His Image

Instagram considered the Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius ‘dangerous.’ pic.twitter.com/g5GMqVPOjJ — Pavel Durov (@durov) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)