Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is reportedly in discussions to invest a multibillion-dollar in artificial intelligence (AI) startup Scale AI. As per a report of Bloomberg, the potential financing could go beyond USD 10 billion. It would make it one of the biggest private funding deals. The development shows Meta’s interest in strengthening its position in the AI space. The talks are still ongoing and final details are yet to be confirmed. If the deal goes through, it would mark a major step for Meta in its AI strategy. Google NotebookLM New Features: AI Research Assistant Tool To Soon Offer Source Types, Voices, API Support and Video Overview.

Meta in Talks To Invest Over USD 10 Billion in Scale AI

