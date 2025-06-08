Google NotebookLM shared a post on June 7, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and announced about the new features coming soon. The post read, “Something we love about the NotebookLM community is how passionate you are with suggesting new features and improvements.” The post pointed out that users have been asking for new source types, voices and dialects, API support, and video overviews. Google NotebookLM may soon roll out these updates. Though exact details or dates were not shared, the post shows that the team is working on the requested features by the users. X Money: Elon Musk-Run X May Soon Launch Online Payment Service; Check Expected Features.

NotebookLM New Features

Something we love about the NotebookLM community is how passionate you are with suggesting new features and improvements. For everyone who asked about new source types, voices/dialects, API, video overviews, etc. our answer is 🥁🥁🥁 COMING SOON! (some sooner than others 😘) https://t.co/sfpRc47eW3 — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) June 6, 2025

