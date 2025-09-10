Microsoft has revised its work from office policy. The tech giant has announced its updated flexible work policy and has asked its employees to be in the office three days a week. Amy Coleman, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Microsoft, noted, “The most meaningful breakthroughs happen when we build on each other’s ideas together, in real time.” The rollout of Microsoft’s updated flexible work plan will happen in three stages. It will begin with employees in the Puget Sound area at the end of February, followed by a gradual expansion to other locations across the US, and finally, it will be implemented in offices outside the US. Puget Sound-area employees have received a personalised email with more details. The company said, "Please connect with your manager and team to understand your organization’s plans. If needed, you can request an exception by Friday, September 19." Microsoft also noted, "If you live within 50 miles of a Microsoft office, you’ll be expected to work onsite three days a week by the end of February 2026." Employees working outside the United States can expect planning and implementation to start sometime in 2026. In a blog post on September 9, 2025, Microsoft said, “Our goal with this change is to provide more clarity and consistency in how we come together, while maintaining the flexibility we know you value. We want you to continue to shape your schedule in ways that work best for you, making in-person time intentional and impactful.” AI in Propaganda: China’s Expanding Use of Generative Tools To Spread State Smear Campaigns, Build Social Media Persona To Influence Global Audience Raises Serious Concerns.

Microsoft Work From Office Mandate

