The Moto G64 5G launch is confirmed on April 16, 2024. Moto G64 5G is a new smartphone from Motorola that will be introduced in the mid-range segment and will be available exclusively on Flipkart, Motorola, and at leading retail stores in India. Moto G64 5G will be introduced in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB options variants. It will boast the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, improving performance compared to the predecessor Moto G54 5G launched in 2023. Additionally, it will offer a 6,000mAh battery, Android 14 OS with one year update and three years of security updates, a side-fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.3 and more. Moto G64 5G will offer a 6.5-inch 120Hz display with 2400x1080 (Full HD+) resolution. It will offer a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary rear camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. It is expected to be launched under Rs 20,000. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Realme P Series Smartphone, Realme Buds T110 and More.

Moto G64 5G Launch Set for Today; Check Official Post:

Unleash a seamless phone performance with segment's fastest 5G phone #MotoG64 5G, which boasts 14 Bands & MTK 7025. 📶💨 Launching on 16th April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and all leading retail stores. 🚀#UnleashTheBeast — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 15, 2024

Moto G64 5G To Feature World's First MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC:

Beat the whole world with a beastly performance of #MotoG64 5G and its MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, with frequencies up to 2.5GHz. 🌍🔥 Launching on 16th April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and all leading retail stores. 🚀#UnleashTheBeast — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 15, 2024

