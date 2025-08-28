Motorola will launch its latest earbuds, Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass, in India with several unique specifications and features. The Moto Buds Bass earbuds will be introduced with 12mm ironless drivers, Hi-Res certification, IP54 rating, CrystalTalk AI for clear communication and 37 hours of playback time. The company also added 10 minutes of quick charging that lets users enjoy three hours of music. The Moto Buds Loop OWS earbuds will be available in two colours - Ice Melt and French Oak. Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 Date Announced, Company To Launch Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series on September 4, 2025.

Moto Buds Loop OWS and Moto Buds Bass Earbuds Launching on August 28, 2025 in India

The new moto buds BASS are made for those who live for sound. With Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res LDAC Audio, every beat drop hits deeper. Control your world with 50dB True ANC or Transparency Mode, and make a style statement with bold Pantone-curated colours. Launching 28th August. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 27, 2025

