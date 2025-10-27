Motorola has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone in India. The company has hinted that the new Motorola smartphone will feature a large battery, although the battery capacity has not been revealed. Motorola’s new smartphone will be introduced with a quad-camera design on the rear, indicating it will be a mid-range or higher mid-range device. Motorola said, "Battery that beats the clock. Coming soon. Go further. Do more. Never miss out on what’s next." Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Confirmed on October 29, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola New Smartphone Launch Teaser Video

Battery that beats the clock​. Coming Soon. Go further. Do more. Never miss out on what’s next. 🔥 #Motorola #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/cv4LFAaWZ7 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 27, 2025

