Mumbai, April 15: Realme has launched its new Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G smartphones in India with impressive mid-range specifications and features. The company teased the Realme P series a few days back and finally confirmed its name and key features in the following days. Realme has also launched two new products, the Realme Buds T110 and Realme Pad 2 tablet, in India with Realme P series smartphones.

Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G come with new specifications that are usually not available in the mid-range segment, such as an AMOLED display, fast-charging capability, and processors like MediaTek D7050. Featuring a new "Phoenix Design," the P1 5G is launched in India in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red, and the P1 Pro is available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red. Moto G64 5G Launch in India Set on April 16; Check Expected Price and Key Specifications of Moto G54 5G Successor.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Processor, RAM, Storage and UI

Relame P1 is launched with 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050, as announced by the company already. It will be paired with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, delivering 2.6GHz performance. It will help easily do multi-tasking, faster app launching and gaming in its segment, offering smooth performance. To control the heat, the smartphone comes with a VC cooling system. Under 15K, the smartphone delivers performance with a higher 603,998 AnTuTu score. Realme P1 Pro is launched with a 4Nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor that has 2.2GHz octa-core performance. It also comes with a 3D VC cooling system. The company did not reveal any more details about the P1 Pro 5G during the launch event.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Display, Battery and Rear Camera

Realme P1 5G has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 6-level Dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone display delivers a maximum of 2,000 nits of brightness, which is said to be higher in the mid-range segment. Additionally, it boasts a 92.65% screen-to-body ratio and 240Hz Touch Reporting Rate. The Realme P1 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Additionally, the P1 5G offers dual-stereo speakers with 200% UltraBoom volume, IP54 rating, Rainwater Touch feature and other features.

On the other hand, Realme P1 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved vision display mated with Pro-XDR technology, as seen in the iPhone and flagship smartphones. It comes with 2160Hz PWM dimming and boasts a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The company claimed that the Pro model comes with the first 129Hz AMOLED display in the segment, an IP65 rating and a Pro-level Rainwater Smart Touch. P1 Pro offers 50MP LYT-600 OIS camera and P1 offers 50MP AI camera.

Realme Pad 2 Specifications, Features and Price in India

The new Realme Pad 2 is launched in India as a 'Wi-Fi only' version. It comes with an 11.5-inch 120Hz display with 2K resolution. Realme Pad 2 has a Helio G99 processor, 16GB RAM, an 8,360mAh battery, and 33W SUPERVOOC charging capability. The price of Relame Pad 2 in India is set at Rs 17,999, and with a special offer of Rs 2000 applied to it, it will be available at Rs 15,999. Realme Pad 2's first sale will start on April 19, 2024, at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme's website. It will be available in two colours - Imagination Grey and Inspiration Green.

Realme Buds T110 Specifications, Features and Price in India

Realme has also launched its new T110 wireless earbuds with 10mm dynamic base drivers, Two-Tone Hit Colour Design, 38 hours of playback and AI ENC noise cancellation features. It comes with Bluetooth 5.4 and 88ms super low latency. Realme Buds T110 price in India starts from Rs 1,499, with an introductory Rs 200 off, making it a Rs 1,299 TWS in India. Realme T110 will be available in Country Green, Punk Black and Jazz Blue in India. Realme Buds T110 first sale will begin on April 19, 2024, at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max and M4 Ultra-Powered Apple Mac Lineup To Launch in Late 2024 and Early 2025; Check Expected Launch Timeline.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Price in India, Sale, Offers and Availability

Realme P1 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 18,999 for 8GB+256GB variants. With special offers applied, the P1 5G will be available at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The Relame P1 5G early bird sale will begin today from 6 PM to 8 PM with a Rs 2000 discount price. On the other hand, Realme P1 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and 8GB+256GB at Rs 22,999. With offers applied on both these models, the price becomes Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. The company also announced a Realme P1 Pro Red Limited Sale will begin from April 22 at 6 PM to 8 PM. Realme P1 Pro 5G first sale will start on April 30, 2024.

