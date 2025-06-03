The Motorola Razr 60 sale will officially begin tomorrow, June 4, 2025, in India at 12 PM. The new Motorola flip smartphone was launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor on May 28, 2025. Motorola Razr 60 comes with a 6.9-inch 120Hz pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch 90Hz pOLED cover display. The Motorola Razr 60 price in India starts at INR 49,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options. It has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging speed. Motorola Razr 60 runs on Android 15-based operating system and has dual rear cameras - 50MP+13MP and a 32MP selfie camera. Infinix GT 30 Pro Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Gaming Smartphone Launched in India by Infinix Mobile.

Motorola Razr 60 Flip Phone to Go on Sale on June 4, 2025 in India

This is what #DangerouslyCool looks like. ​ The new #MotorolaRazr60 flips convention with bold finishes - India's 1st flip with fabric flip and marble flip, also available in vegan leather — designed to turn heads. At just ₹49,999. Sale starts from 4th June 12PM — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)