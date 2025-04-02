Nintendo Switch 2, a highly anticipated hybrid gaming console, will be introduced tonight in the global market. The Nintendo Switch 2 will finally be unveiled after years of anticipation and exciting new upgrades. Nintendo Switch, the last generation, saw sales of 150 million units. Switch 2 will also be available in the Indian market, likely between INR 34,000 and INR 43,000, and in the US, it may cost around USD 400 to USD 500. Nintendo Switch 2 will have a sleeker design and backward compatibility. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 2, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Tonight

Today’s the day. Nintendo Switch 2 will be fully revealed in just over 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/AGMtmKV19Z — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) April 2, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 Trailer

