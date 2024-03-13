Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared on X that the Nothing Phone 2a sales topped 1,00,000 units after it was launched. Nothing CEO also said he will soon launch the Phone 2a in Japan. On March 12 (yesterday), Carl Pei shared that the company sold nearly 60,000 units within 60 minutes of its launch. With this success, the company has reportedly gained a significant foothold in the market and will rival another smartphone in the segment. Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 25,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 27,999 for 12GB+256GB variant. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Allow Users To Pin More Than Three Chats.

Nothing Phone 2a Sales Cross 1,00,000 Units, Says Carl Pei:

And this is without Japan: looking forward to launching in Japan! 🇯🇵 https://t.co/daEdgmCRIm — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 13, 2024

