New Delhi, March 13: iQOO is expected to introduce its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z9 Turbo soon. The iQOO Z9 Turbo is expected is anticipated to come with advanced features and specifications. Recently, the iQOO Z9 5G was launched on March 12 in India.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the iQOO Z9 Turbo key specifications have been leaked, which is suggesting an imminent launch of the smartphone. The Z9 Turbo is rumoured to be a competitor to the Realme GT Neo 6. The iQOO Z9 Turbo is expected to come under the mid-premium smartphone segment. As per multiple reports, the exact launch date of the iQOO Z9 Turbo remains under wraps but there is speculation that the smartphone might in launched in April. Spotify New Feature: Popular Music Streaming Platform Now Offers ‘Spotify Music Videos’, Now Available As Beta to Limited Markets, Says Report.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the iQOO Z9 Turbo will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 735 GPU. The Z9 Turbo is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display. The display of the Z9 Turbo will likely come with a 1.5K resolution, which is expected to deliver clear and sharp visuals. The screen of the smartphone might also feature a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2160Hz PWM dimming that is expected to offer comfort to the eyes during extended use. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Allow Users To Pin More Than Three Chats.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo might come with multiple variants. The top variant of the smartphone is expected to have 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP dual-camera system. The Z9 Turbo will likely to run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14, which is expected to offer a user-friendly interface and the latest software features. The smartphone is rumoured to come with 120W fast charging support and will likely have additional features that include an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).