Nothing co-founder shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 26, 2025, and showcased macro shots taken with the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. The Phone (3) will launch in India on July 1, 2025, and the shared images have already caught attention online. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said, "A feat of elite engineering with a 74% smaller camera bump compared to Phone (3a) Pro, and support for 10cm macro photography." The company also confirmed that Phone 3 will come with a 50MP periscope lens and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. These features suggest that the Nothing Phone (3) might focus heavily on camera and performance. Vivo X200 FE Launch Soon in India With ‘Ultra Slim’ Design, Battery Details Revealed; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Camera Samples

A feat of elite engineering with a 74% smaller camera bump compared to Phone (3a) Pro, and support for 10cm macro photography. As promised here are some macro shots from our community, captured using Phone (3). Real life Pokémons 😁 https://t.co/6azgRCqsFV pic.twitter.com/XkXXckb8jD — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 26, 2025

