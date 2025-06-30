Vivo X200 FE will soon launch as the company’s latest smartphone from the Vivo X200 series. The X200 FE is being teased by Vivo on its social media platforms, which is expected to arrive in the second week of July 2025. Vivo has described the X200 FE as having an “ultra slim” design, with the phone measuring around 7.99mm in thickness. It will feature a 6.31-inch display and a 50MP telephoto camera developed with Zeiss optics. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which will support 90W fast charging. As per reports, the Vivo X200 FE could be priced around INR 55,000 in India. Moto G96 5G Launch Tipped for July 9, 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications of New Motorola G Series Smartphone.

Vivo X200 FE Battery Details Revealed

Stay unplugged longer than ever. And when you do plug in, it won’t be for long. Launching soon.#vivoX200FE #ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/STEwYdCIpl — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 30, 2025

