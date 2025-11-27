The OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to launch in China on 3 December 2025, featuring a 165Hz display and a massive 8,000mAh or 8,300mAh battery. The device is expected to debut with the newly launched flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T will also feature dual 50MP cameras. This new smartphone will join others including the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6, which is set to launch in India as the OnePlus 15R. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 6T is officially confirmed to be released on December 3rd in China. Bringing some handful of Sweet Specs to the Table 🔥 — 165Hz 1.5K Display — Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC + Fengchi Game Core — 8300mAh Battery💀 — Dual 50MP Camera Globally launching on Dec 17 as OP 15R. pic.twitter.com/lOoXREHGEm — TECH INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

