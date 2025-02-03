Paytm has announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited (PCTL), will invest USD 1 million (approximately INR 8.70 crore) for a 25% stake in Delaware-based Seven Technology LLC. It is the parent company of Brazil's Dinie. Seven Technology LLC is a Brazil-based API-first embedded finance start-up. Dinie enables digital or e-commerce platforms to provide digital financial services solutions to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Brazil. The investment was approved during a board meeting of PCTL today. Post-transaction, Seven Technology LLC and Dinie will become associate entities of the company. Blind, World’s Leading Anonymous Professional Community Platform To Launch in India This Month, Will Offer Details About Salaries, Job Postings, Layoffs and More.

Paytm Cloud Will Invest Around INR 8.70 Crore for 25% Stake in Seven Technology LLC

