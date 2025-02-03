New Delhi, February 3: Blind, the world’s leading anonymous community platform for working professionals, is launching in India this month, the company said on Monday. Blind enables anonymous conversations between colleagues and industry professionals with a quickly growing presence globally. The India launch is to meet the growing demand for transparency in the workplace. Over 90 per cent of employees at Meta, Uber, PayPal, and Capital One, as well as more than 70 per cent of Microsoft employees in India, are users of the platform.

Using Blind, employees can actively exchange information related to workplace conditions, career advancement, and job opportunities, said the company. "Blind has proven to be a driving force for change, transforming workplace challenges – from excessive working hours to wage inequality and discrimination – into tangible reforms across companies worldwide," said Sunguk Moon, the CEO of Blind. "Our latest launch will extend Blind to users in India to join this global movement and become part of our journey to improve corporate culture," Moon added.

By offering personalised content, Blind will help Indian professionals quickly access information that matters to them with dedicated channels for users to discuss timely social issues, enabling users to participate in important discussions both within the workplace and across the community. "So far, there has been no known instance of a user's identity being disclosed. Due to the efficacy of its patented technology for protecting anonymity, Blind has become the leading platform for users to discuss important workplace issues including excessive working hours, unfair practices, mass layoffs, and many other significant topics," the company noted.

In 2023, when Microsoft, Google, and Amazon laid off more than 5 per cent of their US workforces, the news first broke on Blind, allowing affected workers to brace themselves for impact and prepare for upcoming changes. Users of Blind can also gain access to information critical for career development, including salaries, job postings, and company reviews, posted transparently and anonymously from professionals at corporations globally.

