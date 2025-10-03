Perplexity AI has announced that its Comet browser is now available for download to all users globally. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 2, 2025, and announced, "Comet is now generally available to download for everyone (free, Pro and Max users)." The new development appears to make the advanced features of the AI-powered browser accessible to a broader users. Comet browser is available to download on Windows and Mac users, while the Android app shows "pre-register." Comet is an AI-powered browser that acts like a personal assistant. It can help users to automate tasks, search the web, organise emails, and more. Perplexity said, "The internet is better on Comet." Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Beyond 5GB, Plans Start at USD 1.99.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Comet Browser Now Generally Available To Download for Everyone

Comet is now generally available to download for everyone (free, Pro and Max users)! https://t.co/AWYnhTo4oQ — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 2, 2025

Perplexity Comet Browser Update

Comet is now available to everyone in the world. In the last 84 days, millions have joined the Comet waitlist looking for a powerful personal AI assistant and new ways to use the internet. The internet is better on Comet. pic.twitter.com/te82RnzssJ — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) October 2, 2025

