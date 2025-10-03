Snapchat has announced that it will begin charging users who store more than 5GB of content in its Memories feature, a move set to impact those with large photo and video collections saved since 2016. According to Snap, users exceeding the free 5GB limit will be given 12 months of temporary storage to either download or subscribe. The new paid storage plans start at USD 1.99 per month for 100GB, while higher tiers go up to USD 15.99. Snapchat+ subscribers can also access 250GB for USD 3.99 per month. Snap revealed that more than one trillion Memories have been saved since the feature’s launch, enabling users to revisit and re-share past moments. However, the company noted that most users will not be affected, as the majority currently store less than 5GB of content. Snapchat New Feature Update: Instant Messaging Platform Introduces Location Sharing to Family Centre; Check Details.

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Beyond 5GB

BREAKING: Snapchat announces they will start charging $1.99-$15.99 per month for memories after users exceed a newly introduced 5GB limit. pic.twitter.com/HMOEpZ0lXH — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Daily Loud), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

