Perplexity Comet browser is making its way to more users around the world. Perplexity shared a post on September 4, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced that Pro users in South Korea, Brazil, and Spain can now download the Comet browser. The update marks a step forward in expanding the reach of the AI-powered Comet browser to more users worldwide. With South Korea, Brazil, and Spain now added, Perplexity seems to be rolling out the Comet gradually across the globe. The company is expected to expand to more countries in the coming months, based on user demand and feedback. Apple Liquid Glass Design Coming to WhatsApp? Meta-Owned Platform Working To Implement Translucent, Fluid Interface for iPhone Users.

Comet Browser Now Available for Pro Users in South Korea, Brazil and Spain

Pro users in South Korea, Brazil, and Spain can now download Comet. pic.twitter.com/M4CgLyzpbc — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) September 4, 2025

