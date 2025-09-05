New Delhi, September 5: WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language to its iOS app. As per reports, the company is refining and updating the app’s interface to offer a smoother user experience. Following the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.24.10.70 available on TestFlight, hints of the Liquid Glass design implementation indicate that the meta-owned messaging platform is preparing a significant visual update for iPhone users.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on Apple's new Liquid Glass design for its iOS 26 app. The updated interface is expected to arrive in a future release. Implementing the Liquid Glass design in WhatsApp requires a full redesign of the app's interface. Reports suggest that WhatsApp has already started building a beta version with the iOS 26 SDK using the latest Xcode build, taking the first steps toward rolling out the new look for iOS users.

What Is Apple’s New Liquid Glass Design?

Apple's Liquid Glass is a new translucent interface design introducing with iOS 26. It combines glass-like effects with smooth, responsive interactions, making elements like buttons, menus, and backgrounds adapt to surrounding content. The design aims to make apps more visually appealing, easy to use, and user-friendly.

WhatsApp users on iOS 26 can look forward to an updated interface where all elements, from navigation bars to action buttons, showcase the Liquid Glass design. WhatsApp is reportedly testing every element to make sure transparency effects, reflections, and animations don’t affect readability or accessibility. The rollout is said to be carried out in phases, and the new interface will be made available to users only after the transition is fully ready. As per reports, the first parts to adopt the Liquid Glass design are the main navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen, followed by other elements across the app once these are refined.

