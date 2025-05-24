POVA Curve 5G launch date is confirmed on May 29, 2025. The upcoming smartphone will reportedly come with a curved-edge display with 1080x2436 resolution, a sleek design with a dual-camera setup on the rear, and 5G compatibility. POVA Mobile India shared a teaser video of its upcoming Curve 5G smartphone and showed the rear design in two colours - green and white. POVA Curve 5G may come with a MediaTek processor, 5,350mAh battery, 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. iQOO Neo 10 To Launch in India on May 26, 2025 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

POVA Curve 5G Launching in India on May 29, 2025

T̶h̶i̶n̶k̶ ̶d̶i̶f̶f̶e̶r̶e̶n̶t̶. Choose different ✅ Meet POVA Curve 5G. Engineered to be iconic. Launching on 29th May, 12PM.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/JIV9QjClpH — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) May 24, 2025

