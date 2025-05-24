iQOO Neo 10 5G is set to launch in India on May 26, 2025, with a large 7,000mAh battery unit supporting 120W fast charging. iQOO said the device would offer 144 fps gaming and a large 7,000 mm2 VC cooling. The iQOO Neo 10 5G will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor along with Q1 Supercomputing chip, scoring up to 2.42 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. It will be mated with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, offering better processing speed. iQOO Neo 10 5G price could be around INR 35,000. The device will have an 8.1mm thickness. OPPO A5x 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New OPPO A Series Smartphone Launched in India.

iQOO Neo 10 Coming in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 on May 26, 2025

Built for the Win. Engineered for Stability. The #iQOONeo10 sets a new benchmark with the Segment’s Most Stable 144FPS Gaming* — no stutters, no frame skips, just a flawlessly fluid battlefield every single time. Power that performs. Stability that dominates. 🚀 Launching May… pic.twitter.com/KrnaaCoAcE — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)