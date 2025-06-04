POVA Curve 5G sale will officially begin tomorrow, June 5, 2025, in India at 12 PM. POVA Mobile India launched its new smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging on May 29, 2025. POVA Curve 5G has a 144Hz curved AMOLED display, and Ella AI Smart Assistant supports various other AI features. The smartphone comes with a Starship-inspired design and 7.45mm thickness. POVA Curve 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor , a 64MP primary and 2MP secondary camera on the rear, and a 13MP camera on the front. POVA Curve 5G price in India starts at INR 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 16,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and it is available in Magic Silver, Neon Cyan and Greek Black. Motorola Razr 60 Sale Begins Today in India, Flip Phone Offers pOLED Displays, MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

POVA Curve 5G Sale Starting Tomorrow in India

BREAKING NEWS! POVA Curve 5G goes on sale tomorrow at 12 Noon. Set your reminders. Details here ➡️ https://t.co/QJORBdcPXQ#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/U3OUCskrPK — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) June 4, 2025

