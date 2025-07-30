POVA Curve 5G new variant is likely coming to India soon. The smartphone was launched in India on May 29, 2025, with a Starship-inspired design and two colour options. It offered 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage for INR 16,999, and a 6GB+128GB variant was launched at INR 15,999. However, as per the new teaser trailer, POVA Mobile India said, "The devil is in the details. POVA Curve 5G. A new Curve is coming." It showed a picture of a devil with horns, likely hinting at the Red colour. More details will be revealed soon. Vivo V60 5G Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch on August 12; Check Expected Price Range and Other Details.

POVA Curve 5G Red Variant Teased, Likely Launching Soon

The devil is in the details. POVA Curve 5G. A new Curve is coming.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/v0cSv11o9b — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) July 29, 2025

