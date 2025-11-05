Google announced that its TPUs (Tensor Processing Units) will be sent into space as part of Project Suncatcher. CEO Sundar Pichai said the mission was inspired by the company’s history of moonshots, from quantum computing to autonomous driving. He stated, “Project Suncatcher is exploring how we could one day build scalable ML compute systems in space, harnessing more of the Sun’s power, which emits over 100 trillion times humanity’s total electricity production.” Like any moonshot, the project will require solving major engineering challenges. Early tests show that Google’s Trillium TPUs survived simulated low-Earth orbit radiation, though challenges such as thermal management and on-orbit reliability remain. Pichai also thanked Elon Musk’s SpaceX, saying, “Only possible because of SpaceX’s massive advances in launch technology!” Arattai App E2EE Update: Zoho Enables End-to-End Encryption for Personal Chats, Coming to Group Chats Soon, Announces Sridhar Vembu.

Google Project Suncatcher to Send TPUs in Space

:) Only possible because of SpaceX's massive advances in launch technology! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sundar Pichai X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)