PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on July 21, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced scheduled server maintenance for PC players. The live servers will go for maintenance for around four hours on July 23, starting at 00:00 UTC (around 5:30 AM IST or 9:00 AM KST). The maintenance is aimed at resolve some bugs affecting the gameplay experience. The PUBG Battlegrounds support team noted two fixes, which will include “Issue where the Blue Zone positions on the world map and mini-map do not match after seeking to a different playback time in Replays” and “Issue where the 'SOOP (Nameplate)' is incorrectly displaying as the Ranked reward nameplate when equipped.” PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2025 Will Begin on July 25; Check Prize Money and Other Details of PMWC 2025.

PUBG Battlegrounds Maintenance

