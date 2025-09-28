PUBG Mobile UNFAIL mode is now live with version 4.0 from September 26, 2025, and is available to play on Android and iOS devices. The new mode brings intense chase-and-escape action where four players act as Survivors trying to escape, while one player takes the role of a Predator tasked with hunting them down. PUBG Mobile has also made adjustments in UNFAIL mode. The Predator’s movement speed has been slightly reduced, and the EXP required for the Predator to level up has been added. The cooldown for Predator skills has also been increased. On the Survivors’ side, terminal activation speed has been boosted, and more supplies are now dropped during activation. Grok Benchmarks: xAI Chatbot Surpasses OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Other AI Models in Coding and Reasoning Tasks.

PUBG Mobile UNFAIL Mode

The newest game mode is now available. Enter UNFAIL, a thrilling 1v4 game where four Survivors work together to escape the Predator. Experience the heart pumping action today. 📲 https://t.co/iLvatyPRab#PUBGMOBILE #UNFAIL #PUBGM400 pic.twitter.com/86s06taRbp — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 26, 2025

