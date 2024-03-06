Realme is set to launch its highly anticipated Realme 12 series today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the Realme 12+ 5G is anticipated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The smartphone will likely to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The Realme 12+ 5G may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that could support 67W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphone is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage at a price of Rs 22,999. The launch event of the Realme 12 series will be live-streamed online on Realme India official YouTube channel. The live launch of the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G will begin shortly. Nothing Phone 2a Launched in India; From Specifications To Price and Features, Know Everything About New Mid-Range Smartphone From Nothing India.

Realme 12+ 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

