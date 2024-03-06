Realme is set to launch its highly anticipated Realme 12 series today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the Realme 12+ 5G may have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and might feature a 50MP main camera with OIS. The Realme 12+ 5G will likely have a 5,000mAh battery that might support 67W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphone is rumoured to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage at a price of Rs 22,999. Nothing Phone 2a Launched in India With Dual 50MP Camera; Know Other Specifications, Features and Price of All Variants.

Realme 12+ 5G Launch Today

#ContestAlert Puzzle your mind and find the right features to stand a chance to win* realme products. Answer the riddles using #realme12Series5G and #realmePortraitMaster Join the livestream at 12 Noon: https://t.co/grBBh12aZz pic.twitter.com/9E9kF4nFR8 — realme (@realmeIndia) March 6, 2024

