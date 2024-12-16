Realme is set to launch the Realme 14x 5G in India on December 18, 2024. Realme has also teased the Realme 14x 5G price. The new smartphone will come with a military-grade shock resistance feature to make it durable and is expected to be able to withstand tough conditions. Customers will have the choice of three different colour options for the device. The Realme 14x 5G will feature a 50MP main sensor. The device will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which will support 45W fast charging. The smartphone will be the first 5G device in India to have an IP69 rating under INR 15,000. Realme 14x 5G sale will begin on the same day of the launch, and the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Realme 14 Pro Confirmed To Launch on December 19, 2024 in Global Market; Know Expected Key Specifications and Features.

Realme 14x 5G To Launch With Military-Grade Shock Resistance

No worries about table drops or pocket slips! 💥 With military-grade shock resistance, the #realme14x5G is built to handle every fall. The ultimate #Dumdaar5GKiller. Launch & Sale on 18th Dec, 12 PM Know more:https://t.co/NiFSjLSGhT https://t.co/harpyyPzPW pic.twitter.com/1tOWmEzM5r — realme (@realmeIndia) December 16, 2024

