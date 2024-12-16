Realme has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Realme 14 Pro series for the global market. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that Realme 14 Pro will be launched in the international market at a media event in Copenhagen, Denmark. Realme's upcoming series will be launched with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and several AI features. According to a report by Gizmochina, Realme 14 Pro will be offered in the following options - 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage. It may include a 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and 50 MP periscope camera with an IMX882 sensor on the rear. Besides, it is rumoured to include a quad-curved screen, short-focus optical fingerprint scanner, plastic middle frame and 80W fast-charging. Nothing Phone (3) Concept Image, Specifications and Features Leaked; Check Details Here.

Realme 14 Pro Global Launch Date Confirmed on December 19

Are you ready, creative minds and innovation pioneers? Mark your calendars for December 19, 2024! We're packing our bags full of passion and ideas, ready to spark a design revolution in Copenhagen! #realme14ProSeries #DesignMeetsInnovation pic.twitter.com/ox3TiHJpzR — realme Global (@realmeglobal) December 16, 2024

