Realme P3 5G was launched recently in India. The Realme P3 5G special sale is now live. The P3 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It comes with a 50MP AI rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging capability. The smartphone is available in is available in three colour options, which include Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink. Interested customers can visit the official website and Flipkart to buy Realme P3 5G starting at a price of INR 14,999 with bank offers. POCO F7 Series Launch in Global Markets on March 27; Check Expected Features and Specifications.

Realme P3 5G Special Sale Goes Live in India

