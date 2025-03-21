POCO (Poco) F7 series will launch globally on March 27. The POCO F7 series launch event will take place in Singapore. The F7 series is likely to include two smartphone models, the POCO F7 Pro and the POCO F7 Ultra. There are speculations that these smartphones might be global versions of the Redmi K80 series. They are expected to feature a sleek design with curved edges and slim bezels. The Poco F7 Pro and the F7 Ultra are anticipated to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the rear of the phones will have a circular camera module located on the left side, which will include the camera lenses and an LED flash. The Poco F7 Pro is rumoured to be available in black, blue, and silver, and the Poco F7 Ultra might come in black and yellow. iQOO Z10 Launch in India on April 11, Will Feature 7,300mAh Battery; Know What To Expect.

POCO F7 Series Launch on March 27

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)