Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G will be launched in India on August 20, 2025, with dual-chip. Realme P4 Pro 5G will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and the Realme P4 5G will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The standard model will have a 144Hz display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, a 7,000mAh battery, a 50MP+8MP camera and 7.58mm thickness. It will be priced at INR 17,499. Realme P4 Pro 5G will come with a 144Hz display with 6,500 nits of peak brightness, a same-sized battery, 7.68mm thickness, and 50MP+50MP cameras. It is expected to be priced below INR 30,000. REDMI 15 5G Launch Today in India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Realme P4 Series 5G Launching Today in India

From blank walls to bold visions. The AI Imaging Suite on realme P4 Pro makes creativity effortless. Launching 20th Aug. — realme (@realmeIndia) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)