Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has announced a major update in its name. The Chinese smartphone company said it evolved for a generation of dreams and changed its name to REDMI. The company said, "The new REDMI is here," and announced the change. REDMI said, "From making tech accessible to inspiring a generation of dreamers. Redmi has evolved. Now bolder, more confident, and unapologetically ambitious. Today's print ad is a testament to that belief." It also announced a tagline - "We are changing with you, for you." This announcement was posted by Xiaomi COO Sudhin Mathur on X. Elon Musk Takes Swipe at Mark Zuckerberg, Says xAI Hired Meta Engineers Without Paying ‘Insane Initial Comp’ and His Company Has More Market Cap Growth.

'Redmi Now is The new REDMI': Xiaomi CEOO Sudhin Marhur

From making tech accessible to inspiring a generation of dreamers. Redmi has evolved. Now bolder, more confident, and unapologetically ambitious. Today's print ad is a testament to that belief. The new REDMI is here. Read more 👇 pic.twitter.com/K5DPfblWwq — Sudhin Mathur (@mathursudhin) August 6, 2025

