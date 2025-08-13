New Delhi, August 13: Microsoft is reportedly trying to hire top AI experts from Meta by offering them huge pay packages to join. The company is said to have a list of Meta engineers it wants the most. While the exact number of offers is unclear, reports suggest it could be part of Microsoft’s bigger plan to grow its position in the fast-moving AI industry. As per reports, Meta has recently recruited AI researchers with packages reaching at around USD 250 million.

It is said that Microsoft is also moving very quickly to get these experts on board. As per a report of Business Insider, Microsoft is trying to poach Meta AI talent. The tech giant is also offering multimillion-dollar pay packages to attract top AI experts from its rival company. Microsoft is reportedly implementing a new system for competitive hiring, where recruiters label candidates as "critical AI talent." It is said to bring attention of higher-ups who respond with the company’s best offer within 24 hours. ChatGPT Praises Grok As ‘Good Bot’ for Choosing Sam Altman Over Elon Musk Amid Feud Over Apple App Store, Tesla CEO Reacts.

As per reports, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft has compiled an internal list of the Meta engineers and researchers it wants to hire. The company is initiating a new process to make its job offers more competitive. It reportedly includes a directive to match Meta’s compensation packages for top talent. Microsoft AI, led by former Google DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman, and CoreAI, headed by ex-Meta engineering chief Jay Parikh, have dedicated recruiting teams to secure top talent. Internal documents reviewed by Business Insider reveal that Microsoft is preparing multimillion-dollar offers to attract highly talented engineers and researchers. Apple Denies Elon Musk’s Claim of Favouring OpenAI in App Store Rankings, Says Platform Is ‘Fair and Free of Bias’.

Reports indicate that Microsoft has a spreadsheet with a list of high-priority Meta employees. The spreadsheet includes names, locations, and positions. The document also highlights specific teams and roles the company is focusing on, which include Reality Labs, GenAI Infrastructure, and Meta AI Research. The list is circulated among hiring managers within select AI divisions.

