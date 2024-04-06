Samsung has confirmed the launch of a new AI-powered TV on April 17, 2024, with the Samsung NQ8 AI Gen1 Processor. Samsung called it "A New Era of Samsung AI TVs" and said the upcoming televisions will be "intelligent and powerful like never before". According to a report by English Jagran, Samsung's OLED series, Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED 4K, will likely be powered by artificial intelligence. It further said that the Samsung AI-powered TV booking benefits can be availed by paying Rs 5,000 token amount on the official website. Samsung's move to incorporate AI into television after the Samsung Galaxy S24 series could mark the beginning of the new television models. Last week, Samsung BESPOKE AI home appliances were introduced. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) Set To Launch on April 18; Know More Details of Upcoming Nothing Audio Products.

Samsung AI TV 2024 Launch Teased:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samsung India (@samsungindia)

Samsung AI TV Launching Soon in India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samsung India (@samsungindia)

