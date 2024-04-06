Nothing consumer electronic company has confirmed the launch of two new audio products globally. Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) will be launched on April 18, 2024. The company said that it refined the engineering and design of its audio product suite. Nothing posted on X, "2024 is the year we're unveiling the ultimate iteration of Nothing Audio with two new products that reflect the culmination of three years of design and innovation. "The company also added that it has reset its naming strategy and stripped back the numbers to the centre. Nothing said to focus on the product and the unique experience it would deliver to the users. Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) are set to launch on April 18, could have familiar or completely changed design than Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (2). However, the company has yet to reveal the design and features of the upcoming Nothing Audio products. Grok AI Chatbot Now Available to All X Premium Users, Costs 60% Less Than OpenAI’s GPT-4; Check Price and Other Details.

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) Confirmed To Launch on April 18, 2024:

We started Nothing with audio in 2021 and since our very first product, we’ve relentlessly refined our design and engineering with every new addition to our audio product suite. 2024 is the year we’re unveiling the ultimate iteration of Nothing Audio with two new products that… pic.twitter.com/bRrFzk9wUl — Nothing (@nothing) April 5, 2024

