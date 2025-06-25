Samsung shared a post on June 25, 2025, on X (previously Twitter) and announced that the Voice ID recognition feature will be coming soon to Bixby. Samsung’s virtual assistant, Bixby helps its users to use their smartphones. It can be activated using the side key or a dedicated Bixby button. The assistant learns from how each user interacts with it, and offers a personal experience over time. In a post, Samsung said, "Voice ID recognition will be coming soon this year, adding that personal touch to Bixby that lets it recognise individual family members!" The update is expected to make Bixby smarter and more helpful for Samsung smartphone users. HONOR X9c 5G Coming Soon in India With 6,600mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Samsung To Soon Introduce Voice ID Recognition on Bixby

Voice ID recognition will be coming soon this year, adding that personal touch to #Bixby that lets it recognise individual family members! Get ready to experience a truly connected home living experience! #BespokeAI #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 25, 2025

