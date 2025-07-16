Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce its new product lineup in India, including Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A17 5G smartphone. Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 FE smartphones in India and plans to introduce Galaxy F36 5G soon. Reports indicated that the Galaxy Tab S11 series would come with the Dimensity 9400+ chipset, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite could come with the Exynos 1380 SoC and an 8,000mAh battery, and the Galaxy A17 5G could feature a 50MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. More details are expected to be revealed by Samsung soon. Lava AGNI 4 Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in 2025, Likely To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details Here.

Samsung New Product Lineup Launching Soon in India

Exclusive ✨ Samsung is launching these products soon in India: 📘 Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 📘 Galaxy Tab S11 📘 Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 📱 Galaxy A17 5G 📘 Tab S11 & S11 Ultra to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ SoC ℹ️ No info yet on the Galaxy S25 FE launch. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)