Lava AGNI 4 specifications and features have been leaked online before its official launch in India. The upcoming Lava AGNI 4 will reportedly not include the dual-display design like the previous model, Lava AGNI 3. Instead, a tipster said, it would come with a metal frame with a more than 7,000mAh battery. Besides, the leaks suggested that Lava AGNI 4 may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and offer UFS 4.0 storage. The tipster said it would come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz flat AMOLED display. Lava AGNI 4 price in India could be around INR 25,000. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Sale Officially Begins in India on July 17, 2025; From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About Budget Gaming Smartphone From Infinix.

Lava AGNI 4 Coming Soon With Dimensity 8350 SoC

Lava Agni 4 : ✅ 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz Flat OLED ✅ Metal frame ✅ Dimensity 8350 , UFS 4 ✅ More than 7000mAh🔋 ✅ 50MP OIS + 8MP UW (likely) Lava need to work on it's UI & camera the most !https://t.co/v0M1wECum3 pic.twitter.com/vJLQr2TGJ3 — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) July 16, 2025

