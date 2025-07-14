New Delhi, July 14: Vivo X200 FE smartphone is launched today in India from the Vivo X200 series. The smartphone is launched alongside the foldable Vivo X Fold5. Both smartphones comes with advanced specifications, features and modern design. Vivo X200 FE price in India is revealed and the base variant starts at INR 54,999.

The X200 FE has an ultra-slim design and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. It has a “squircle” shaped camera panel with a triple camera setup at the rear. The Vivo X200 FE from the Vivo X200 series, features a sleek design with 7.99mm thickness. It is available in three colour options, which include Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey for users to choose to match their preferences. Vivo X Fold5 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Foldable Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications and Features

The Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The smartphone features a 6.31-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 5000 nits of local peak brightness. Vivo X200 FE camera setup includes a 50MP ZEISS main camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens with up to 100x zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

The smartphone comes with Shield Glass protection and holds IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs on Funtouch OS based on Android 15. The smartphone comes with Dual stereo speakers and NFC Tap and Pay feature, and also includes online privacy protection and screen share protection for privacy. Smart features like Circle to Search, AI Captions, and Live Text are included to enhance the user experience of its customers. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Upgrade Tipped, Launch Likely in Early 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Vivo X200 FE Price in India

The Vivo X200 FE is available in two storage variants in India. The base variant, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, is priced at INR 54,999. The higher-end version offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is priced at INR 59,999. The sale of Vivo X200 FE will start from July 23, 2025. It will be available at Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and retail partner outlets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).