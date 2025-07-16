Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will be launched in India on July 19, 2025, with the segment's first leather finish and likely offer a 50MP OIS triple camera setup on the rear. The upcoming Galaxy F36 5G will measure 7.7mm in thickness and have a slim and lightweight build. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G may come with Galaxy AI and other features powered by artificial intelligence. As per rumours, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F series smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on an Android 15-based OneUI operating system. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. Realme C71 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Coming in India on July 19, 2025 With Slim Design

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)