New Delhi, February 1 : Get ready for the huge launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprises of three premium smartphones - the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and livestreaming of the launch is taking place from San Francisco. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra Prices Leaked Ahead of Official India Launch on February 1; Here's All You Need To Know.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 will be the South Korean tech giant’s first in-person event in the last three years’ time. Apart from the Galaxy S23 series, a lot of other premium products from Samsung are also expected to launch at the event, including the new Galaxy Book laptops. So watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch at the ‘Unpacked’ event that is taking place in the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, the livestream starts at 11:30 PM IST on February 1. Watch the event live below:

Watch The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Live :

