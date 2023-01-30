New Delhi, January 30 : The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is all braced up to make its global (including India) launch on February 1. Amid innumerable leaks on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, the India prices of the same have been leaked out just a couple of days prior to its launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will comprise of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra models, and the India prices of this trio have been leaked alongside their specs and feature details. Let’s take a detailed look. 'Samsung Pay' to Become 'Samsung Wallet' in India Tomorrow; Know New Features Here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series – Leaked India Price and Launch Details :

According to the latest reports the Samsung Galaxy S23 vanilla will come with a starting price of Rs 79,999 which will reach up to Rs 83,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus will launch with a starting price of Rs 89,999, while the range topping Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a starting price tag of Rs 1,14,999 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have its India as well as global launch on February 1. Samsung will be streaming the launch event live via its official social handles as well as on YouTube. The Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone series will be available in Cotton Flower, Phantom Black, Misty Lilac and Botanic Green colour options. OnePlus 11R 5G India Launch Date and Processor Confirmed; Check Out Specs, Features and Other Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series – Specification Details :

As per the previous reports, the Galaxy S23 vanilla will be launching in two configurations – 8GB RAM and 128GB storage; and 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S23 Plus is said to be coming with 8GB RAM and 256GB; and 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variants. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage; and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options, while a 1TB storage variant is also speculated.

The Galaxy S23 series will be packing in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The S23 vanilla and the S23 Plus will feature FHD+ LTPO AMOLED displays, while the Ultra variant will flaunt a high QHD+ resolution. All the displays will get a 120Hz refresh rate as standard. The Galaxy S23 trio will also come with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP68 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus models will come with a 3,900 mAh and a 4,700 mAh battery pack, respectively, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will pack in a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone series will run on Android 13 OS with the One UI 5.0 skin.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will offer a rear triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor teamed with a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto lenses. The top model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast of a quad-camera setup with a humongous 200 MP primary sensor teamed with a 12 MP ultrawide, a 10 MP telephoto and a 10 MP periscope snapper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).