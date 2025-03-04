The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January 2025 with advanced features and specifications in India. Samsung is offering three months of YouTube Premium for free to enhance the user experience. It will allow users to watch YouTube videos without ads, offline, and in the background. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Galaxy S25 Ultra rear camera setup includes 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 10MP lenses. The front camera comes with a 12MP camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it includes Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price in India starts at INR 1,29,999. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Samsung.

Samsung Offers 3 Months of Free YouTube Premium for Galaxy S25 Ultra Users

All YouTube, no interruptions. Enjoy up to three months of YouTube Premium for free on your #GalaxyS25Ultra to watch your favorite videos without ads, offline, and in the background. #GalaxyS25 Series #GalaxyAI #Samsung pic.twitter.com/87fLJDwidh — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)