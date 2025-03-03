New Delhi, March 3: Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Samsung Galaxy A36 5G smartphones from the Galaxy A series are launched in India. Both the smartphones Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G come with FHD+ display, 6 Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates and AI-powered capabilities.

Both smartphones are available in various colour options. The Galaxy A56 5G is offered in Awesome Olive, Awesome Light Grey, and Awesome Graphite, whereas the Galaxy A36 5G comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, and Awesome White. Realme Ultra With Interchangeable-Lens Concept Showcased at MWC 2025 (Watch Video).

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and offers options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with storage configurations of 128GB or 256GB. The Galaxy A56 5G rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. It features a 12MP camera front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging support. It runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Galaxy A36 5G comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB storage options. Galaxy A36 5G includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. Additionally, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. iPhone 17 Air To Launch in September 2025 With Single 48MP Camera and Slim Design: Reports.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G price in India starts at INR 32,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The Galaxy A56 5G with the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 44,999, and the 12GB+256GB option at INR 47,999. The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G price in India starts at INR 32,999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

