National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday, February 18, said that the "city killer" asteroid 2024 YR4 has a 3.1 per cent chance of striking Earth in 2032. Earlier, the impact probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 with Earth was at 2.3 per cent. The latest data from the US Space Agency on asteroid 2024 YR4 makes it the most threatening space rock ever recorded by modern forecasting. Amid this, experts believe there is no need for alarm. It was also learned that the James Webb Space Telescope will fix its gaze on the asteroid known as 2024 YR4 next month. It must be noted that asteroid 2024 YR4 was first detected on December 27 last year by the El Sauce Observatory in Chile. Asteroid 2024 YR4 May Strike Earth in 2032: Is India at Risk if ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hits Our World? Know Which Countries Could Be Affected.

3.1% Chance of Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2032, Says NASA

JUST IN: NASA says there's now a 3.1% chance an asteroid will hit Earth in 2032, up from 2.6% yesterday. This is the highest risk assessment an asteroid has ever received, surpassing 2.7% in 2004 pic.twitter.com/Ui4IuYbHX1 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)